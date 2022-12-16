Drawing on first-hand clinical insight and scientific research, Dr. Wilborn offers much-needed advice on how women of color can be high-performing and successful professionally, without sacrificing their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. Black and brown women have been making profound strides in leadership and professional achievement, despite facing the added… Read More
Do you know that feeling of "not belonging" when you have so much to say at a work meeting? Of being a "yes-girl" but getting passed up for promotions? For women of color and children of immigrants, who are the "the other" at work, there's a different threshold of belonging…
"Compelling," (Cal Newport) "Liberating," (Amy Dickinson) and "as entertaining as it is important" (Steven Levitt) — How to Do Nothing meets Think Again in this lively and inspiring exploration of how quitting is, counterintuitively, the key to success. "If you're thinking about quitting a job or leaving a marriage, don't—at least not until you have…
What Color Is Your Parachute? meets Out of Office in this inspiring, practical playbook to achieve sustainable work-life balance while optimizing your happiness, personal growth, and bank accounts. Pouring yourself into a single full-time job is the riskiest move you can make. Your parents' advice to focus on one career path? It…
Full of empowering wisdom from one of Silicon Valley's first female African American CEOs, this inspiring leadership book—named a Best Business Book of the Year by Fortune and Bloomberg—offers a blueprint for how to achieve your personal and professional goals, now with a bonus chapter-by-chapter planning guide to walk readers through thoughtfully…
From the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed—a short, inspirational book of advice and leadership lessons that Admiral McRaven collected over his four decades as a Navy SEAL. The title "Bullfrog" is given to the Navy SEAL who has served the longest on active duty. Admiral McRaven was…
YOUR EPIC LIFE STARTS HERE.In every woman lives a Queen who is confident, poised, and clear on her calling. She is bold and unapologetic. Drawing from her spiritual connection and feminine nature, she accesses the power to manifest her desires and fulfill her purpose. The era of invisible women is…
Today coanchor Al Roker presents an entertaining guide to achieving a life of happiness and success through the power of "yes!"These days, the road to success can feel jampacked with scheduling, networking, nonstop hustle, and flat-out absurdity. And no one knows that better than Al Roker—beloved cohost of The Today…
From the author of Mastering Civility, an illuminating and empowering guide to help you discover just how important thriving communities are to our wellbeing and the success of organizations, and learn what steps you can take to create themDespite our deep desire to feel a sense of belonging, many of…
This charming fable full of motivation and wisdom follows a billionaire and a monk who cross paths and teach each other what it means to be happy.What if you learn that everything you have been taught about happiness is false? What if you realize that happiness is not a goal…
Before you were told to "Lean In," Dr. Lois Frankel told you how to get that corner office. The New York Times bestseller, is now completely revised and updated. In this edition, internationally recognized executive coach Lois P. Frankel reveals a distinctive set of behaviors--over 130 in all--that women learn…
In You, Inc. Beckwith provides practical tips, anecdotes and insights based on his 30 years of marketing and selling his advertising services. Beckwith learned early on in his career that no matter what product you're selling, the most important component of the product is you. In You, Inc.: A Field…
"… A catalyst for a new generation of leaders committed to changing the world for the better."--Dan Heath, co-author of Switch and Made to Stick. In Becoming a Changemaker, Alex Budak provides a fresh, inspiring and research-backed guide to developing the mindsets and leadership skills needed to navigate, shape, and lead…