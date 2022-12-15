Shopping Cart
BROADEN YOUR MINDSET
Scare Your Soul
Most books are meant to be read. This one is meant to be lived. It’s not easy to be courageous. Feelings of fear and uncertainty…
Make Your Bed
Based on a Navy SEAL's inspiring graduation speech, this #1 New York Times bestseller of powerful life lessons "should be read by every leader in…
Brighter by the Day
An Instant New York Times Bestseller! From the beloved host of Good Morning America and New York Times bestselling author Robin Roberts, a guide to instilling…
The Defining Decade
The Defining Decade has changed the way millions of twentysomethings think about their twenties—and themselves. Revised and reissued for a new generation, let it change how…
Untangled
Though we are seemingly more connected to our world than ever before, many of us cannot ignore a nagging sense of loneliness and isolation. To…
Change Anything
A stunning approach to how individuals can not only change their lives for the better in the workplace, but also their lives away from the…
A Place Called Home
PORCHLIGHT BESTSELLER Zibby Owens 2022 Book of the Year A galvanizing, stirring memoir about growing up homeless and in foster care and rising to become a…
You Gotta Be You
Audible's Best of the Year in Well-Being YOU ARE ENOUGH EXACTLY AS YOU ARE. From the time we’re born, a litany of do’s and don’ts…
No Matter What!
From bestselling author and motivational speaker Lisa Nichols comes a unique and powerful inspirational program that will both move you and empower you to realize…
Adulting
From breaking up with frenemies to fixing your toilet, this way fun comprehensive handbook is the answer for aspiring grown-ups of all ages.If you graduated…
Pocketful of Miracles
Now revised & updated with the latest in positive psychology, New York Times bestselling author, Joan Borysenko, PhD, brings you a powerful collection of spiritual practices to help you create…
FOCUS ON MENTAL HEALTH
Permission to Come Home
“Dr. Jenny T. Wang has been an incredible resource for Asian mental health. I believe that her knowledge, presence, and activism for mental health in…
Soulbroken
Expanding on Pauline Boss’s seminal work on ambiguous loss, this book explores the complications and deviations from traditional grief when mourning a loss, but not a…
The Book of Moods
One of Amazon's Best Books of DecemberThe Happiness Project meets So Sad Today in this "hilariously witty, unflinchingly honest" book from Words of Women founder…
Grief Is Love
A trusted grief expert shares what Kirkus Reviews praises as “calm, lucid prose… [a] humanizing exploration of coping with the life-changing tides of loss.” In Grief…
Ride or Die
A “ride-or-die chick” is a woman who holds down her family and community. She’s your girl that you can call up in the middle of…
Everything Will Be Okay
The instant #1 national bestseller now in paperback, with exclusive new material for more inspiration and motivation from the beloved Fox News personality, Dana Perino. …
Sis, Don't Settle
DATE SMARTER, MAKE BETTER DECISIONS IN LOVE, AND ACHIEVE THE RELATIONSHIP YOU DESERVE… IT ALL STARTS WITH NOT SETTLING! By day, Faith Jenkins is the host of…
Bet on Black
Eboni K. Williams knew that an important part of her mission as a media personality would be to unabashedly place Blackness on a pedestal. Williams…
IMPROVE YOUR HEALTH
How to Lose Weight for the Last Time
The missing piece to the most sought-after health goal, How to Lose Weight for the Last Time offers brain-based solutions for dropping pounds and keeping them off…
The Elimination Diet
The Diet Designed Just for You Could the toast you ate for breakfast bring on your afternoon headache? Could the milk in your coffee cause…
Eat to Beat Your Diet
The pioneering physician scientist behind the New York Times bestseller Eat to Beat Disease reveals the science of eating your way to healthy weight loss. In his first groundbreaking…
Healing Back Pain
“Dr. Sarno saved me from a life of pain.” — Howard Stern The New York Times bestseller that has helped thousands leverage the mind-body connection…
Two Meals a Day Cookbook
In this companion book to Two Meals a Day, the New York Times bestselling author of The Primal Blueprint and The Keto Reset Diet Mark…
The Align Method
Use posture and body alignment to build strength, achieve peak performance, reduce pain, and find a new sense of confidence with celebrity manual therapist and…
The 5 Principles
Award-winning rapper, producer, and champion of healthy living — Khnum Ibomu, widely known as ‘Stic’ from the revolutionary but gangsta hip hop duo, dead prez,…
Eat to Beat Disease
Eat your way to better health with this New York Times bestseller on food's ability to help the body heal itself from cancer, dementia, and…
WORK ON YOUR CAREER AND MONEY GOALS
Playing a New Game
Drawing on first-hand clinical insight and scientific research, Dr. Wilborn offers much-needed advice on how women of color can be high-performing and successful professionally, without…
The Other
Do you know that feeling of "not belonging" when you have so much to say at a work meeting? Of being a "yes-girl" but getting…
Quitting: A Life Strategy
“Compelling,” (Cal Newport) “Liberating,” (Amy Dickinson) and “as entertaining as it is important” (Steven Levitt) — How to Do Nothing meets Think Again in this lively and inspiring exploration of…
The Portfolio Life
What Color Is Your Parachute? meets Out of Office in this inspiring, practical playbook to achieve sustainable work-life balance while optimizing your happiness, personal growth, and bank…
Unapologetically Ambitious
Full of empowering wisdom from one of Silicon Valley's first female African American CEOs, this inspiring leadership book—named a Best Business Book of the Year by Fortune…
The Wisdom of the Bullfrog
From the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed—a short, inspirational book of advice and leadership lessons that Admiral McRaven collected over his four…
The Audacity to Be Queen
YOUR EPIC LIFE STARTS HERE.In every woman lives a Queen who is confident, poised, and clear on her calling. She is bold and unapologetic. Drawing…
You Look So Much Better in Person
Today coanchor Al Roker presents an entertaining guide to achieving a life of happiness and success through the power of "yes!"These days, the road to…
Mastering Community
From the author of Mastering Civility, an illuminating and empowering guide to help you discover just how important thriving communities are to our wellbeing and…
The Billionaire and The Monk
This charming fable full of motivation and wisdom follows a billionaire and a monk who cross paths and teach each other what it means to…
Nice Girls Don't Get the Corner Office
Before you were told to "Lean In," Dr. Lois Frankel told you how to get that corner office. The New York Times bestseller, is now…
You, Inc.
In You, Inc. Beckwith provides practical tips, anecdotes and insights based on his 30 years of marketing and selling his advertising services. Beckwith learned early…
Becoming a Changemaker
“… A catalyst for a new generation of leaders committed to changing the world for the better.”--Dan Heath, co-author of Switch and Made to Stick. In…