Inspiring Business Books for Everyone
Scare Your Soul
Most books are meant to be read. This one is meant to be lived. It’s not easy to be courageous. Feelings of fear and uncertainty…
Playing a New Game
Drawing on first-hand clinical insight and scientific research, Dr. Wilborn offers much-needed advice on how women of color can be high-performing and successful professionally, without…
The Other
You know that feeling of not belonging when you have so much to say at a work meeting? For women of color and children of…
Becoming a Changemaker
“… A catalyst for a new generation of leaders committed to changing the world for the better.”--Dan Heath, co-author of Switch and Made to Stick. In…
The Book of Joe
Lessons in baseball enlightenment from three-time MLB Manager of the Year Joe Maddon. No one sees baseball like Joe Maddon. He sees it through his…
Unapologetically Ambitious
Full of empowering wisdom from one of Silicon Valley's first female African American CEOs, this inspiring leadership book—named a Best Business Book of the Year by Fortune…
Hangry
GrubHub founder Mike Evans reveals the inside story of how he grew a multibillion-dollar behemoth that changed the way we eat. Hungry and tired one…
Beyond Happiness
In this Wall Street Journal bestseller, the co-founder and CEO of Delivering Happiness shares an empowering framework for how organizations of every kind can cultivate…
Mastering Community
From the author of Mastering Civility, an illuminating and empowering guide to help you discover just how important thriving communities are to our wellbeing and…
Deep Work
Master one of our economy’s most rare skills and achieve groundbreaking results with this “exciting” book (Daniel H. Pink) from an “exceptional” author (New York…
The Hero Code
AN INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER! From the acclaimed, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Make Your Bed—a short, inspirational book about the qualities of true, everyday…